You Can Now Listen To A Bedtime Story Read By Harry Styles

If you're having trouble sleeping, this may help!

By Dirt/Divas

Are you having trouble sleeping lately?

If so, there is a sleep app called Calm and it’s here to help!  You may have already seen the TV commercials promoting the meditation app.

A new feature is coming to the app, a new bedtime story voiced by Harry Styles.  No word on what the former One D member will be reading to you, however anything from a dreamy accent should do the trick!

Here’s a little sample!

Styles story drops on July 8 on the app, which offers a seven-day free trial and costs $70 per year for a premium membership.

 

This isn’t the first time the sleep app offered up sleep stories voiced by some pretty famous people. Matthew McConaughey narrated a story called “Wonder,” written by Chris Advansun, giving fans 35 of the most glorious minutes of their day.

