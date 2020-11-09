You Can Now Order Takeout Food From IKEA

Given the current situation, IKEA understands you may prefer to dine at home.

Starting November 9th, (TODAY!) IKEA Canada will launch nationwide Restaurant takeout. From meatballs to veggie balls, and sustainably sourced salmon, you can now get all of your IKEA favourites to go!

This new Restaurant takeout offer is in addition to the existing grab and go options at the IKEA Bistro, including the IKEA hot dog, veggie dog, frozen yogurt and NEW strawberry vegan frozen treat.