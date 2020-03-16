You Can Take A Virtual Tour Of The Worlds Most Famous Museums This March Break!

Technology can be pretty cool and while at least once a day, parents hate because kids won’t get off of it- here is an opportunity to appreciate it.

We’re all stuck in our homes for the next few weeks and this could get challenging. But if you’re looking for a creative way to get the kids to learn something perhaps without even knowing it- try this!

There are many arts and cultural programs and tours available online and opportunities to experience things you may never have thought of… For example

New York’s Metropolitan Opera will be offering free digital shows every night at 7:30 p.m. from March 16 through March 22.

Did you know that you can take a virtual tour of a museum?

Sit in your PJ’s and tour the Guggenheim in New York or the Uffiz in Florence….There are over 500 museums and galleries around the world that you and your family can virtually visit!

For example, Google Arts & Culture’s collection includes many famous museums like the British Museum in London, and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

Here’s the link!

LEARN FROM OUR SIMCOE COUNTY MUSEUM!

The Simcoe County Museum has many online resources where you can learn interested things, including a YouTube Channel! Check it out!

Click Here!

THE ROM!

If you visit rom.on.ca you will gain access to the Royal Ontario Museums Channels. They offer podcasts and interesting videos including their popular series, Rom diaries. In the latest video description on the website; the episode follows the ROM’s curators and technicians from the World Cultures department as they constantly research the pedigree of every piece that is presented in the ROM.

MD bears witness to the techniques that a select group Conservators and Technicians use to reveal the authenticity of artifacts. While some fakes are easy to detect, others have been masterfully disguised that they’ve become iconic in their own fake right. The mission of the curators and technicians is to unveil fakes within the Museum’s collection and avoid being fooled by masters of deception.