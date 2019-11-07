You Can’t Use Emoji Eggplants And Peaches In A Sexual Way On Facebook or Instagram Anymore!

It was actually in September that Facebook and instagram decided to ban the use of the eggplant and peach emojis when used in a sexy (sexual) manner.

If you are using the eggplant to describe the best eggplant parm you’ve ever had- that’s ok. Or perhaps you are bragging about an epic peach pie- an actual pie- that’s fine too.

Basically this means, no using the peach to describe your booty or the eggplant to represent someone’s manhood!

Here’s the statement issued by Facebook and instagram!

[CONTENT] WILL ONLY BE REMOVED FROM FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM IF IT CONTAINS A SEXUAL EMOJI ALONGSIDE AN IMPLICIT OR INDIRECT ASK FOR NUDE IMAGERY, SEX OR SEXUAL PARTNERS, OR SEX CHAT CONVERSATIONS.

If those emojis are part of your everyday texts- no worries, they aren’t leaving your phone…

