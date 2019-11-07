You Can’t Use Emoji Eggplants And Peaches In A Sexual Way On Facebook or Instagram Anymore!
Wait, What?
It was actually in September that Facebook and instagram decided to ban the use of the eggplant and peach emojis when used in a sexy (sexual) manner.
If you are using the eggplant to describe the best eggplant parm you’ve ever had- that’s ok. Or perhaps you are bragging about an epic peach pie- an actual pie- that’s fine too.
Basically this means, no using the peach to describe your booty or the eggplant to represent someone’s manhood!
Here’s the statement issued by Facebook and instagram!
[CONTENT] WILL ONLY BE REMOVED FROM FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM IF IT CONTAINS A SEXUAL EMOJI ALONGSIDE AN IMPLICIT OR INDIRECT ASK FOR NUDE IMAGERY, SEX OR SEXUAL PARTNERS, OR SEX CHAT CONVERSATIONS.
If those emojis are part of your everyday texts- no worries, they aren’t leaving your phone…