You Could Be Watching The ‘Friends” Reunion LIVE!

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, announced that they are inviting some friends to the taping of the special!

That could be you! The offer was prompted by the “All In Challenge” where celebrities have been challenging each other to offer once-in-a-life-time experiences to fans with proceeds going to help fight the COVID-19 Pandemic!

“Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping where you’ll get to see us all together again for the first time in ages, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all of the fun we had,” the cast announced Tuesday. “Plus, sip a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk, and get the `Friends’ VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.”

The minimum bid is $10 and proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. The taping of the “Friends” Reunion was delayed due to Coronavirus.

Bid!