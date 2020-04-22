You Could Be Watching The ‘Friends” Reunion LIVE!
Could we be more excited!
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, announced that they are inviting some friends to the taping of the special!
That could be you! The offer was prompted by the “All In Challenge” where celebrities have been challenging each other to offer once-in-a-life-time experiences to fans with proceeds going to help fight the COVID-19 Pandemic!
“Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping where you’ll get to see us all together again for the first time in ages, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all of the fun we had,” the cast announced Tuesday. “Plus, sip a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk, and get the `Friends’ VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.”
Hi guys 👋🏼 ❤️⠀ ⠀ We’re so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time. ⠀ ⠀ We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had 🥳 … and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.⠀ ⠀ We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter… and donate whatever you can – $10, $25 – every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen. ⠀ Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over 🥰 Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected 🙏🏼
The minimum bid is $10 and proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. The taping of the “Friends” Reunion was delayed due to Coronavirus.