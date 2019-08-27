You Could Live Longer If You’re A Bit More Positive

According to a study by the Boston University School of Medicine in the US, looking on the bright side of life is more likely help you achieve ‘exceptional longevity’ – living to 85 or older.

The study was pretty massive involving about 70,000 people and found that people who were more optimistic had between 11 to 15 percent chance of living longer. They were also found to have 50% to 70% greater odds of reaching 85 compared to people who were not so optimistic about things…

The researched pointed out that more optimistic people may be able to regulate emotions and behaviour better, bouncing back from stress more effectively.

