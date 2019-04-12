You Could Win Beer For A Year Just By Watching The Masters This Sunday!

How exactly do you get people to watch golf- which is very boring to those who don’t play the sport? Offer beer for a year!

Natural Light is randomly giving away a YEAR’S worth of beer to someone on Twitter every time a golfer makes a birdie in the final round of the Masters this weekend. To enter, you have to log on to twitter this Sunday and tweet #BirdieLight AND #Sweepstakes.

If you win, you’ll get a direct message from Natty Light’s official Twitter account. We went through last year’s stats, and there were 234 birdies in the final round. So you might want to enter even if you don’t like golf.

Every birdie on Sunday = free beer for a year. To celebrate our 1-stroke win vs. Miller Lite, we’re giving away free beer for a year for every birdie on Sunday. Tweet #BirdieLight #Sweepstakes on Sunday for a chance to win pic.twitter.com/ZHG6Z0BcIC — Natural Light (@naturallight) April 9, 2019

More