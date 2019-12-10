You May Be Ready For Christmas if…

You remember why you only see your family once a year!

When you suck the end of a candy cane, and you actually contemplate using it as a shiv…

When someone brings you a yule log, or cheese log- or something resembling a log…

When you can’t wait to exchange the gifts you got for something you actually wanted

You’re looking for a new job after the holiday Christmas party

When the only thing you got for Christmas was fat!