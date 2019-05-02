You Meet “The One” Three Times In Your Life
Third time's a charm!
If you’ve been searching for love, and keep getting it wrong- don’t worry, there’s still time!
A survey found the average person actually meets someone they believe is “the One” three times in their life.
Here are a few more results from the survey:
1. You have an average of 17 crushes in your life.
2. You fall in love five times.
3. And 17% of us don’t believe in having a soul mate.
4. Just under half believe they met ‘the one’- having never actually been on a date with them.