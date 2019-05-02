You Meet “The One” Three Times In Your Life

If you’ve been searching for love, and keep getting it wrong- don’t worry, there’s still time!

A survey found the average person actually meets someone they believe is “the One” three times in their life.

Here are a few more results from the survey:

1. You have an average of 17 crushes in your life.

2. You fall in love five times.

3. And 17% of us don’t believe in having a soul mate.

4. Just under half believe they met ‘the one’- having never actually been on a date with them.