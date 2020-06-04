You Should Wear A Mask During Sex, According To A New Study By Harvard

You may need to wear a new kind of protection before hitting the sack!

Researchers at Harvard University found that having sex poses some risk for transmitting COVID-19 between partners. They recommended wearing a face mask during sexual intercourse.

Research also recommends not kissing or engaging in any oral-to-anal act. Basically anything that involves fluids.

Post-coitus, you should shower and disinfect area where the deed was done… Abstinence was recommended as the safest solution, along with masturbation.