Listen Live

You Should Wear A Mask During Sex, According To A New Study By Harvard

More protection needed!

By Kool Relationships

You may need to wear a new kind of protection before hitting the sack!

Researchers at Harvard University found that having sex poses some risk for transmitting COVID-19 between partners. They recommended wearing a face mask during sexual intercourse.

Research also recommends not kissing or engaging in any oral-to-anal act. Basically anything that involves fluids.

Post-coitus, you should shower and disinfect area where the deed was done… Abstinence was recommended as the safest solution, along with masturbation.

Related posts

Sex During Lockdown With Someone Outside Your Household Is Illegal In The UK!

No Boom Boom For 30 Days After Coronavirus

CORONAVIRUS IS MAKING A LOT OF MEN GET OVER THEIR FEAR OF COMMITMENT