You Will Not Believe How Much This Mac COSTS!

It's a really expensive cheese grater.

By Host Blogs, Josh

Apple fans rejoice! If you’ve been looking for something that fully fits your HIGH powered needs, look no further than the Mac Pro.

The new desktop was announced earlier in the year and can NOW be customized on Apple’s website.

People found out the CRAZIEST THING.

If you max this thing out, it’ll run you:

52 THOUSAND DOLLARS U.S. That’s A LOT OF MONEY.

People were also quick to point out that you will have to pay FOUR HUNDRED DOLLARS FOR WHEELS.

LOOK AT THIS MONSTROSITY!

Image: Apple

Oh my god. If you’re a pro and you need the best of the best, start saving!

