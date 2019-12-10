You Will Not Believe How Much This Mac COSTS!

Apple fans rejoice! If you’ve been looking for something that fully fits your HIGH powered needs, look no further than the Mac Pro.

The new desktop was announced earlier in the year and can NOW be customized on Apple’s website.

People found out the CRAZIEST THING.

If you max this thing out, it’ll run you:

Fully loaded Mac Pro costs… $52,748. This is just maxed-out hardware. No software, no screen. pic.twitter.com/o3oXrALAPv — Eli Blumenthal (@eliblumenthal) December 10, 2019

52 THOUSAND DOLLARS U.S. That’s A LOT OF MONEY.

People were also quick to point out that you will have to pay FOUR HUNDRED DOLLARS FOR WHEELS.

LOOK AT THIS MONSTROSITY!

Oh my god. If you’re a pro and you need the best of the best, start saving!