You Will Soon Be Able To Buy Ariana Grande Lotion!

It appears that Ariana Grande is not only spreading the love with her music but may soon be with lotion! According to reports, Ariana has just filed to Trademark “Thank you, next” for a line of bath and body products.

Her company GrandAri, Inc. applied earlier this month to use the name for fragrances, lotions, bath and shower gels, body scrubs, body powders, body mists and beyond.

Grande currently has a Sugar Cube Set available featuring scents like Toasted Marshmallow, French Vanilla Bean, and Creamy Coconut. She also has an “uplifting” Cloud perfume that is now available.

And for something edible from Grande, you can try her Cloud Macchiato from Starbucks!