You Will Soon Be Able To Buy ‘Friends’ Themed Furniture!

Pottery Barn is attempting to capitalize on the 90’s nostalgic theme of ‘Friends’ by offering a new themed furniture collection based on the show!

According to Deadline, the new collection is in celebration of Friends’s 25th anniversary, and the main hook here seems to be that it includes the fame apothecary table from the season 6 episode, “The One with the Apothecary Table.”

You will also be able to buy Central Perk mugs, a logo throw pillow and some furniture pieces that Rachel had!

CNN says the collection debuts on July 30, and will include 14 items total, ranging in price from $13 to $1,099.