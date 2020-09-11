YOU WILL SOON BE ABLE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE PAMELA ANDERSON CHANNEL

The former Bay Watch beauty is launching her own channel on a new social media platform.

Pam is currently the creative director of an interactive web-cam based site called jasmin.com and she has added a paywall for exclusive content of her own.

It’s unclear what kind of content Anderson will be providing to her fans, however, Anderson did express happiness about being to connect emotionally to the users of Jasmin.

Anderson is the latest celebrity to offer fans online access to her life for a price. Rapper Cardi B and actress Bella Thorne recently joined adult platform OnlyFans.