You Will Still Be Able To Track Santa On Christmas Eve!

NORAD has been tracking Santa for 65 years, and despite the pandemic, the program is up and running! Some adjustments were made to ensure safety for this special mission of tracking Santa.

The NORAD Tracks Santa website, social media pages, a new mobile app, and partner platforms will again be an important part of the program allowing children around the world to track Santa.

The NORAD Tracks Santa call centre is being adapted due to ongoing public health concerns during an increase in COVID-19 cases.

This year, only a small number of volunteers will be answering the NORAD Tracks Santa toll-free number, 1-877-Hi-NORAD, on Dec. 24. Callers who cannot reach one of these volunteers will receive a recorded update on Santa’s current location.

“While NORAD understands the call center is an important tradition for many families around the world, we reduce the health risks posed by attempting to conduct a large indoor, in-person call center during the pandemic,” the release reads. “NORAD is committed to tracking Santa while keeping our military, their families, and our dedicated call center volunteers safe.”

Santa trackers can click here or use new mobile apps to get up-to-the-minute Santa statistics. These apps are available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Fans can also track Santa with a variety of other NORAD Tracks Santa partners, including OnStar and Amazon Alexa.