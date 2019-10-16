You Won’t Believe What This App Recorded!

Twitter had quite the farty affair going on the other day!

A user by the name of fin, went VIRAL for his tweet about his sleep recorder app and what IT has been picking up every night!

It should be recording if you’re snoring, moving around, etc to help you figure out better ways to fall asleep.

Apparently in his case, it was capturing something… flatulent.

Checkout the audio in the tweet below!

bro fuck this sleep recorder app pic.twitter.com/DaBfCAQXdy — fin (@fin_costick) October 10, 2019

He apparently wasn’t the only one. Check it out!