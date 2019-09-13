YOU’LL ACTUALLY SLEEP BETTER WITH YOUR DOG IN THE BEDROOM

According to a new study by the Mayo Clinic, people who had their dogs sleep in their bedroom, either in their bed or on the ground, slept better.

And it didn’t matter how big the dog was, or how much it moved during the night.

The researchers say, “Most people assume having pets in the bedroom is a disruption. We found that many people actually find comfort and a sense of security from sleeping with their pets.”

And one of the main reasons is, “Today, many pet owners are away from their pets for much of the day, so they want to maximize their time with them when they are home.”

