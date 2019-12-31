YOU’LL SPEND 43 DAYS OF YOUR LIFE DEALING WITH HARD-TO-OPEN PACKAGING

A new survey found 40% of us have INJURED ourselves trying to open a package before.

The average person spends 19 minutes a week getting into hard-to-open packages, including everything from single items to Amazon boxes. And over the course of your life, you’ll spend 43 DAYS opening stuff.

Close to a quarter of us have damaged a product while trying to open it. We’ll spend eight minutes trying to open something before we ask for help. One in four people said it’s started an argument before. And one in six will waste over 30 minutes wrestling stuff open on Christmas Day.