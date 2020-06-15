Young Men Are Having Less Sex

A new study released last Friday suggests that electronic video games and social media are filling the void for young North American men.

The study suggests that sexual activity for young men has declined by a third since 2000. In more detail, the survey found that between 2000 to 2018, nearly one in three men between the ages of 18 and 24 reported no sexual activity in the past year.

Reasons for the decline could include, stress due to trying to juggle work and a relationship. The fact that there are many new ways to entertain yourself, as one psychologist points out.

“There are now many more choices of things to do in the late evening than there once were and fewer opportunities to initiate sexual activity if both partners are engrossed in social media, electronic gaming, or binge-watching.”

