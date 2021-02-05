Your Car Might Be Easy to Steal. Prevent it!

Barrie Police are warning of a highly organized form of auto theft.

Keyless car thefts are happening right here in the city. In fact, 5 cars were stolen in one night in the Ardagh Rd. & Mapleton Ave. area this week (February 1st).

In a Facebook post, Barrie Police say that thieves steal the radio frequency (RF) signal from the fob, override the car’s computer and then just drive the car way.

Keyless ignition fobs contain a short-range radio transmitter and, when close enough, it can signal to the engine that it may start. The fob must be within a certain range of the car to work. BUT, thieves can use equipment to pick up the RF signal from the fob and then use it to open and start your car.

Protect your vehicle by keeping your fob away from your door, instead in a drawer, or metal box and get a secondary locking device for your steering wheel. Also, if you can, park in your locked garage.

Here’s the full message from Barrie Police:

Do you have a keyless fob for your car? Overnight, 5 vehicles in the Ardagh Rd. & Mapleton Ave. area were stolen after thieves stole the RF signal from the fob & overrode the car’s computer allowing them to simply drive away. A Faraday pouch may not be enough to prevent theft. A secondary locking device for the steering wheel and not keeping the key fob near the front door and in a drawer may help. If you can park your car in a locked garage, this can also protect you from becoming a victim of this highly organized form of auto theft