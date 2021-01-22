Your Choice Of Popcorn Flavours Might Actually Predict Your Choice Of Film

A new study of 2,000 adults revealed that people who prefer their popcorn salty and those who prefer sweeter flavours differ in their movie tastes.

The survey found that those who prefer sweet-tasting popcorn tend to like romantic movies. They also like romantic comedies. Those who prefer salty popcorn tend to prefer action movies.

Six in 10 respondents say staying at home more often during COVID has turned them into a “total film buff,” according to new research.

Sixty percent, say they’ve watched more films in 2020 than any other year in their life. And a full three in 10 plan to break that record in 2021 by watching, on average, 196 films total.

