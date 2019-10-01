Your Dog Can Now Make Money Travelling Around As A “Furrfluencer”

Snaptrip, a marketplace for last-minute cottage getaways, is offering two dogs the chance to review cottages across the UK- and get paid for it!

The ‘furrfluencers’ as they will be known, will embark on journeys to 10 dog-friendly properties in Cornwall, Wales and the Lake District over 12 months.

The pooches will get the change to try all the doggy features as well as visit the local area.

Their humans will score a free trip with all expenses paid and are also responsible for sending in the written review to be shared on the company’s blog… Humans will also need to take pictures of the “furrfluencer” for social media.

All you need to do is submit a form on Snaptrip’s website and answer the big question: Why should your dog be Snaptrip’s furrfluencer?

You’ll also need to provide some basic details, such as the age of your dog, and describe his/her character and interests.

Sign your pooch up!