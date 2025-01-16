Your Dreams Are for Sale

Remember when your dreams were a sacred escape from the constant flood of advertisements?

Well, it looks like those days are numbered. According to a shocking new survey, 54% of young Americans say they’ve experienced ads infiltrating their dreams—and some companies may be doing it on purpose.

Dream Ads Are Becoming a (Literal) Reality

In a world where the average person is exposed to up to 4,000 ads daily, it seems even our subconscious isn’t safe. A study from the American Marketing Association in 2021 revealed that 77% of companies planned to experiment with “dream ads” by this year. Now, research suggests those plans are coming to life—right in our sleep.

This isn’t just a passive experience. While 66% of people say they resist making purchases based on dream ads, the remaining 34% admit they’ve bought products or services inspired by their dreams over the past year. That’s a conversion rate that could make traditional advertising campaigns jealous.

Big Brands in Your Sleep

What brands are showing up in our dreams? Unsurprisingly, they’re household names like Coca-Cola, Apple, and McDonald’s. Almost half of young Americans (48%) report encountering these brands while catching Zs. Harvard experts suggest this could be due to “memory reactivation,” where the brands we’re exposed to most in our waking lives have a better chance of showing up in our dreams.

If that sounds harmless, think again. This type of subconscious marketing is designed to influence behaviour, and for some, it’s working.

Are We OK With Dreamvertising?

Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising revelation is that many consumers don’t seem to mind this invasion. The survey found that 41% of respondents would accept ads in their dreams—if it meant getting discounts on products or services.

This comes despite warnings from dream researchers, who recently issued an open letter cautioning against corporate attempts to infiltrate dreams. Their concerns were sparked by Coors Light’s experimental campaign, which reportedly achieved notable success in planting brand messages into dreamscapes.

Sweet Dreams or Consumer Nightmares?

As marketing finds its way into our dreams, it’s worth asking: where do we draw the line? While some may embrace the trade-off of discounts for dream ads, others see this as a troubling overreach into one of the last ad-free zones of our lives.

For now, it seems that even sleep isn’t safe from capitalism—and we might need to start setting boundaries, even in our dreams.