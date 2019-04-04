Listen Live

Your Entire Relationship Hinges On Who Does The Dishes!

Your relationship or marriage is depending on whether or not you leave that dirty plate in the sink or rinse it off.  Literally.

By Kool Mornings

According to a study out of the University of Utah, your entire relationship hinges on who does the dishes.

The researchers found that women do more of the chores around the house, especially the really soul-crushing ones like cleaning the toilets and doing the endless flow of laundry, but doing the dishes is the one chore that REALLY breaks their spirit.

So when her significant other pitches in and handles the dishes, it makes everything better.  

Those couples are happier, their relationships are more stable, they argue less, and they even have better SEX.

