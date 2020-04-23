Your Pets May Suffer Extreme Anxiety When The Lockdown Lifts

Dr Roger Mugford, is an animal psychologist- used by the royal family, and he said that owners need to start preparing their pets for the return to a normal routine to avoid any issues.

With most people working from home right now, dogs are becoming over-dependant on their people. When left alone, dogs can crew up the house, pee on the floor, bark constantly!

Dr Mugford is advising that owners take 30 minute breaks away from their pets several times daily in order to ease them into being alone when lockdown ends…

