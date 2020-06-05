Your Sense of Smell May Help You Detect Coronavirus

Your sense of smell has always been very important! It helps you determine if those leftover are any food, and it can save you from a fire when you smell burning…

But it turns out, your nose may even help keep you safe from COVID-19, too.

Bruce Y. Lee, professor of Health Policy and Management at the City University of New York School of Public Health, wrote for Forbes, “ altering people that if you smell a musty, stale, stuffy smell- watch out.

The prof says it just may be a good indicator that the space is high risk for coronavirus. This applies to bars, restaurants, stores and businesses.

The reason is that musty stenches could be a sign of poor ventilation.

“And because coronavirus can be transmitted through contagious respiratory droplets that hang in the air, proper ventilation is crucial in removing those pathogens from the air you breathe indoors.”

Ventilation is very important in removing exhaled virus-laden air. It can lower the overall concentration and potential germs you may inhale.

