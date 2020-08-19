Your Smartphone knows When you’re drunk! 

It’s true, your phone knows when you’re drunk! To confirm this, scientists had 22 adults drink a vodka cocktail in 60 minutes. The scientists strapped each person’s phone to their lower back using an elastic belt.

Participants were then asked to walk a straight line once an hour for seven hours as the phone measured their speed and movements.

About 90% of the time, researchers found they were able to confirm when the volunteers were drunk.

Your smartphone has an accelerometer sensor that is under-utilized says the scientists. This feature could help people reduce their alcohol consumption says the research.

“We have powerful sensors we carry around with us wherever we go,” said the Stanford University professor in a statement. “We need to learn how to use them to best serve public health.”

