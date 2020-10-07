YOUR TASTE IN MUSIC DEPENDS ON YOUR PARENTS’ HEIGHT?

According to a new study, a baby develops a love for either faster music or slower music based on their parents’ height. Shorter parents tend to have babies who like faster music, taller parents tend to have babies who like slow jams.

The researchers think it’s because shorter parents take faster steps when they’re walking around with the baby, so the baby likes that faster rhythm.

“Their experience of walking is at the rate of the person who’s carrying them around [so] they’re getting lots of experience at that tempo.”

So does that preference carry over as you get older? It would certainly make sense, although there will need to be more studies to figure it out.

