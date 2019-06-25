Your Watch Or FitBit Is Pretty Gross!

Research suggests that your watch or tracker is dirtier than your toilet! New research suggests that your watch or tracker is three times dirtier than the average toilet seat!

According to the article from Metro UK, researches conducted a swab test of ten different types of watches, which looked for aerobic bacteria, yeast and mould, and each piece captured a ‘worrying’ amount of dirt. One person’s Fitbit had the worst result – it was found to have eight times more bacteria than a toilet seat and flush handle.

According to the research less than a quarter of people clean their watches/ trackers ever. 21% do it maybe every six months… Women were worse at keeping their trackers clean compared to men.

