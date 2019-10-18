You’re Basically Worthless at Work by 10:19 A.M. on Friday

At what point do you switch off at work, and start thinking about the weekend? Well, apparently it’s about an hour after you start work on Friday.

According to a survey, the average person starts winding down and worrying about their weekend plans at 10:19 Friday morning.

On the flip side, 44% said they think about work during the weekend. And 20% think about it so much, it sometimes RUINS their weekend.

The survey also found the average person is willing to spend $260 to have a great Saturday and Sunday. But 47% of us basically do the same stuff most of the time.

And 10% of us have lied to our friends and co-workers, or embellished what we did over the weekend so we’d seem more interesting.