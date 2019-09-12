You’re Not A Proper Grownup Until This Age!

More than 2,000 adults over the age of 25 were polled about when they felt they had all their adulting stuff together, with the majority believing they don’t become full-on adults until they’re 26.

Meaning, education is complete and you are living on your own and have your finances in check.

Despite the legal age of adulthood being 18, six in ten of those surveyed don’t believe this is the real age of being a grown up.

38% of those polled said they still rely on their parents or guardians.

The research also came up with 50 signs ‘independence day’ had been reached, here are a few of them.

Financially independent from your parents

moving out of your parents house

managing your own bills

Having a good job

Being able to budget

Being self motivated

