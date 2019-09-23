Listen Live

YOU’RE PROBABLY GOING TO CRY OVER THIS AMAZING TRAILER

Oh Jesse, how we missed you.

By Host Blogs, Josh

October 11th.

Normally not REALLY an interesting day, other than some people were born and such.

BUT IN 2019, IT IS THE biggest release to DATE on Netflix.

We’re talking about El Camino, the NEWEST Breaking Bad spin-off movie.

The incredible and now iconic show ran for five seasons, airing it’s final episode back in 2013.

Since then we’ve thankfully had Better Call Saul to scratch that Vince Gillian itch (meaning those insane shots that you’d never think of) which is equally, if not as good as Breaking Bad.

During the Emmys yesterday, Netflix dropped the first teaser trailer for the new film.

Oh man, I’ve got chills. Check it out below!

OH MY GOD I CANNOT WAIT.

What do you think? Comment below!

