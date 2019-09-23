YOU’RE PROBABLY GOING TO CRY OVER THIS AMAZING TRAILER

October 11th.

Normally not REALLY an interesting day, other than some people were born and such.

BUT IN 2019, IT IS THE biggest release to DATE on Netflix.

We’re talking about El Camino, the NEWEST Breaking Bad spin-off movie.

The incredible and now iconic show ran for five seasons, airing it’s final episode back in 2013.

Since then we’ve thankfully had Better Call Saul to scratch that Vince Gillian itch (meaning those insane shots that you’d never think of) which is equally, if not as good as Breaking Bad.

During the Emmys yesterday, Netflix dropped the first teaser trailer for the new film.

Oh man, I’ve got chills. Check it out below!

Tuned in to the road ahead. #ElCamino: A Breaking Bad Movie comes to @Netflix and select theaters October 11. pic.twitter.com/IEwHjaQ9Q4 — Breaking Bad (@BreakingBad) September 23, 2019

OH MY GOD I CANNOT WAIT.

