Youth Entrepreneurial Workshop

1:00pm – 4:00pm

Inspire an entrepreneurial spirit in your young learner through this collaborative learning experience, where participants work together to bring their creative imaginings to life! During this workshop, participants will work in teams to choose a problem they’d like to solve, then brainstorm a startup idea together.

Each team will ideate a solution to their problem, then create an online presence for their startup, where they can share their innovative ideas with others. Learners will work together to remix or code their website from scratch in HTML & CSS. We’ll use Glitch to collaborate on our sites and share them with others. This workshop is for kids ages 9-12 year olds + Parent/Guardian.