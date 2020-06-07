Listen Live

YouTube Hosts Virtual Class of 2020 Tribute Today

Congrats to all the 2020 grads!

By Kool Celebrities, Videos

YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” event is today at 3 p.m., delayed a day due to a memorial service for George Floyd and it will feature a variety of celebrities making appearances, performing and speaking.

The headliners are former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. It’s meant to be an inspirational tribute to the graduates of 2020 as well as the social justice movements that are taking place. Beyonce, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys are just a few of the celebrities taking part in the event.

It will “center around the timely themes of hope, resilience, and camaraderie,” according to a press release.

It can be streamed live through YouTube Originals:


YouTube / YouTube Originals

Related posts

Journey Performs Socially Distanced “Don’t Stop Believin'”

WATCH: Canadian Duo Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine Cover ‘If The World Was Ending’

WATCH: Billy Idol Performs ‘Dancing With Myself’ With Jimmy Fallon & the Roots