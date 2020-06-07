YouTube Hosts Virtual Class of 2020 Tribute Today

YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” event is today at 3 p.m., delayed a day due to a memorial service for George Floyd and it will feature a variety of celebrities making appearances, performing and speaking.

The headliners are former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. It’s meant to be an inspirational tribute to the graduates of 2020 as well as the social justice movements that are taking place. Beyonce, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys are just a few of the celebrities taking part in the event.

It will “center around the timely themes of hope, resilience, and camaraderie,” according to a press release.

It can be streamed live through YouTube Originals:



YouTube / YouTube Originals