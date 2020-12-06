YouTube Releases Canada’s Most Watched Videos of 2020

YouTube just revealed the most-watched videos by Canadians in 2020, so what exactly were we interested in this year during the lockdown?

Making the top three was Justin Trudeau’s slip of the tongue during a pandemic press conference in the spring, who could forget that!

Here are the top videos for 2020!

1. Mark Rober – Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder

2. Dream – Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE

3. Anonymotif – Justin Trudeau Sings “Speaking Moistly”

4. Netflix is a Joke – 8:46 – Dave Chappelle

5. NikkieTutorials – I’m Coming Out.

6. America’s Got Talent – Golden Buzzer: 10-Year-Old Roberta Battaglia Sings Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” – America’s Got Talent 2020

7. MrBeast – $250,000 Influencer Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament

8. JeffreeStar – We Broke Up.

9. Dude Perfect – Quarantine Stereotypes

10. Paris Hilton – The Real Story of Paris Hilton | This is Paris Official Documentary

Top Music Videos In Canada:

1. Future, “Life is Good” ft. Drake

2. Tekashi 6ix9ine, “Gooba”

3. Justin Bieber, “Yummy”

4. Eminem, “Godzilla” ft. Juice WRLD

5. Sidhu Moose Wala, “Old Skool”

6. Cardi B, “WAP” ft. Megan Thee Stallion

7. Drake, “Toosie Slide”

8. DaBaby, “ROCKSTAR” ft Roddy Ricch

9. Justin Bieber, “Intentions” ft. Quavo

10. Drake, “Laugh Now, Cry Later”