YouTube Will Be Streaming Big Film Festivals, Including TIFF

This pandemic has devastated the movie industry, forcing the cancellation of annual film festivals like Cannes and New York- TIFF still pending…

But the show must go on- somewhere, somehow! 20 plus festivals from around the world have teamed up together to stream movies free on YouTube in a 10-day We Are One: A Global Film Festival Series.

The online film fest will feature content curated by the Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Sundance, Toronto and Tribeca film festivals, among others. The virtual festival will feature documentaries, music, comedy and conversations!

The Festival Starts on May 29th!