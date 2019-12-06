YouTube’s 2019 List of Trending Video’s Includes Mason Rupke! What Canadians Were Watching This Year!

YouTube’s 2019 List of Trending Video’s Includes Mason Rupke-The little 4-year-old Tim Bit Hockey Player!

Dad Jeremy’s YouTube channel called Coach Jeremy, had one of the most trending videos of 2019 earning the #2 spot this year!

Dale & Charlie were thrilled to have Dad Jeremy and Mason in studio this year!

Earlier on this year, dad put a mic on his little son Mason for hockey practice, and the world loved it! It had become the second highest trending video in Canada for 2019 and the highest trending video created by a Canadian this year also. The video received over 12 million views and 321,000 subscribers…

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey got the most views across the country. Also popular among Canadians his year….Canadian-generated content for CBC News’ Canada Votes 2019: Election Night Special was also very popular…

YouTube Rewind 2019 (full list):

Top Trending Videos (Canada)

First We Feast Gordon Ramsay Savagely Critiques Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

Coach Jeremy 4 Year Old Mic’d up at Hockey

James Charles No More Lies

Shane Dawson Conspiracy Theories with Shane Dawson

UCLA Athletics Katelyn Ohashi – 10.0 Floor (1-12-19)

Mr Beast Make This Video The Most Liked Video On Youtube

The Late Late Show with James Corden Céline Dion Carpool Karaoke

CBC News Canada Votes 2019: Election Night Special

Vogue 73 Questions With Kim Kardashian West (ft. Kanye West) | Vogue

Veritasium Why Are 96,000,000 Black Balls on This Reservoir?

The Most Watched Videos On YouTube This Year Are…

YouTube has revealed their lists for 2019’s most-watched videos. Daddy Yankee and Snow’s music video for ‘Con Calma’ tops the list for most-watched videos, globally.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ ‘Old Town Road’ was the most watched video in the U.S. and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s video for ‘Senorita’ was the most liked video, globally.

TOP MUSIC VIDEOS GLOBAL

1. Daddy Yankee & Snow – Con Calma (Video Oficial)

2. ROSALÍA, J Balvin – Con Altura (Official Video) ft. El Guincho

3. Anuel AA, KAROL G – Secreto

4. Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin – China (Video Oficial)

5. Jhay Cortez, J. Balvin, Bad Bunny – No Me Conoce (Remix)

6. Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello –

7. Maari 2 – Rowdy Baby (Video Song) | Dhanush, Sai Pallavi | Yuvan Shankar Raja | Balaji Mohan

8. BLACKPINK – ‘Kill This Love’ M/V

9. Billie Eilish – bad guy

10. Ariana Grande – 7 rings