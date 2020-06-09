You’ve Heard of ‘Where’s Waldo?’ This is ‘Find the Cat!’
I still haven't found the cat
A Twitter user has gone viral by showing a picture of her most impressive book shelf, I didn’t even notice the TV at first. Between globes, growing plants and an unbelievable variety of reading there is a lot to take in here.
Find the cat…
I’ll be honest, I wasted a lot of time looking. I even used my phone so I could zoom in. Then I ended up snooping through her book titles and I still haven’t found the stupid cat.
Today in find the cat pic.twitter.com/P6soGOv8k1
— Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 7, 2020