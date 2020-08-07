Y&R is Returning with New Episodes Monday

The opening piano notes for the theme song to Young and the Restless has been playing since I was a baby. My Mom even named my sister Ashley, after one of the show’s characters. Then I married my wife, who’s just as big a fan of the show. Clearly I was never meant to escape from it.

When the pandemic hit in March, all production of soap opera’s stopped. Only within the last few weeks has the cast and crew been back working and this Monday Young and the Restless returns.

Get ready, we’re coming back! #YReturns with all-new episodes on Monday, August 10th. 👏 Tell us what you’re most excited to see! 👇 #YR pic.twitter.com/wm78O1MdKj — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 6, 2020

Just a side note observation though, how is it that Victor hasn’t aged at all?

Victor then

Victor now

See?