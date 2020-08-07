Listen Live

Y&R is Returning with New Episodes Monday

For the first time since early March

By Darryl on the Drive

The opening piano notes for the theme song to Young and the Restless has been playing since I was a baby. My Mom even named my sister Ashley, after one of the show’s characters.  Then I married my wife, who’s just as big a fan of the show. Clearly I was never meant to escape from it.

When the pandemic hit in March, all production of soap opera’s stopped. Only within the last few weeks has the cast and crew been back working and this Monday Young and the Restless returns.

Just a side note observation though, how is it that Victor hasn’t aged at all?

Victor then

Victor now

See?

