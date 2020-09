Zac has been riding out the lockdown down under in Byron, New South Wales and it appears that he will be staying a little longer.

If reports are correct, Zac recently canceled a flight home to LA and extending his tourist visa from three months to 12.

According to the Daily Mail, his has started a romance with Vanessa Valladares, who he met in July while she was working as a waitress.

The relationship hasn’t been confirmed by Efron.