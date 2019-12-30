Zac Efron Suffers A Medical Emergency While Filming A Movie

Zac confirms that while he was filming a reality survival type show in Papua New Guinea, he got pretty sick. Efron contracted a bacterial infection and had to be air lifted to Australia for medical treatment. Ironically, he was filming a series called “Killing Zac Efron.”

It really wasn’t a laughing matter; as doctors says it was a life or death situation.

The bacteria, known as Typhoid fever is transmitted by contaminated food and water and kills 216,000 to 600,000 people world wide each year.

Zac is back in LA with his family.