Zach Galifianakis Says He Once Stole A Pair Of Justin Bieber’s Undies!

Would you; if you could-steal a pair of Justin Bieber’s undies for your niece? That’s what Zach Galifianakis did because his niece was a fan, or so he thought!

It happens in 2014 when Zach was filming an episode of his quirky Internet series Between Two Ferns, featuring JB. Zach admits that he had to change clothes and decided to do so in Justin’s trailer.

He says that he needed a pair of underwear and Justin’s were there-so Zach put them on…

By the way, this story is coming to light because Galifianakis was a guest on a new episode of David Letterman’s Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Zach continues to confess to Letterman that he kept the underwear for a few years before giving them to his niece-who is a fan.

Zach ended by saying that after all that- his niece was horrified by the thought of being gifting with someone else used undies- even if they were Justin Bieber!