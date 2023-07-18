Zellers Will Open A Pop-Up Store at Hudson’s Bay at Georgian Mall Barrie

Zellers says it will open a pop-up store at Hudson’s Bay at Georgian Mall Barrie, Upper Canada Mall Newmarket, and 19 other locations across the country, by August 11…

The next 21 Zellers pop-ups within Hudson’s Bay will open by August 11. Pop-up footprints will vary from store to store, ranging from 1,000 – 2,800sq ft.

Zellers stores within Hudson’s Bay range from 8,000 – 10,000 sq. ft. The pop-ups serve as strategic market tests to determine future Zellers store locations.

Showcasing a curated assortment of quality, value and design-led Zellers merchandise, the pop-ups deliver a delightful bite-sized taste of Zellers. Moreover, the pop-up model provides a unique opportunity for Canadians to actively demonstrate where they would like to see the next Zellers store open. As always, customers can also find a full assortment on zellers.ca.

Zellers is popping up at Hudson’s Bay stores in:

Ontario