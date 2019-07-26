Listen Live

Zoey 101 May Get A Reboot!

By Dirt/Divas

Zoey 101 is a beloved Nickelodeon show that premiered in 2005. Despite having its final episode air in 2008, fans have been begging for a reboot ever since.

Jamie Lynn Spears starred as teenager Zoey who attended a boarding school in Malibu. She attends Pacific Coast Academy with a wide variety of friends like Quinn, Dana, Logan, and fan-favorite love interest Chase.

ZOEY 101, (from left): Victoria Justice, Jamie Lynn Spears, ‘Chase’s Girlfriend’, (Season 3, ep. 302, aired Oct. 1, 2006), 2005-08. photo: Mitchell Haddad / © Nickelodeon / Courtesy: Everett Collection

With recent reboots of Nickelodeon classics like All That, the time for a continuation of Zoey 101 has never been better.

According to reports, Nickelodeon was already working on negotiations to bring Jamie Lynn back for a sequel to the show. They claimed that she would be represented at her real age of 28, and they would incorporate kids into the storyline.

Nothing has been confirmed- but it appears that Jamie Lynn is on board. 

Jamie Lynn saw the rumours, and it seems like she’s fully on board with the plan. “Yo, @nickelodeon have your people call my people” she wrote with a wink to her 1.6 million followers.

 

 

