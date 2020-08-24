Zombie Skittles Are Back!

Hopefully, we’ll get them here this year! Hidden rotten flavours mixed into the candy packets.

Try ’em at your own risk!

Mars announced that it would be bringing back a ton of fan-favourite Halloween candy this year, including Zombie Skittles.

Flavours include Petrifying Citrus Punch, Mummified Melon, Boogeyman Blackberry, Chilling Black Cherry and Blood Red Berry, and Rotten Zombie flavours…. Packs of Zombie Skittles, which are yummy Skittles with Rotten Zombie Skittles mixed in for those who don’t remember, will be hitting stores soon with the rest of the Mars Halloween 2020 line-up.

There will be another darker Skittles flavour. Skittles Darkside will return, with a “delicious mix of mysterious, dark fruit flavours inspired by the other side of the Rainbow.” The mix includes Dark Berry, Black Cherry, Forbidden Fruit, Blood Orange, and Midnight Lime.

About 3:39 in the ladies get the zombie Skittle!