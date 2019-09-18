Zooey Deschanel And Property Brother Jonathan Scott Are Dating!
Looks like they have their own DIY project on the go!
Zooey just announced her split with her husband and it appears that she is remodelling her love life with DIY TV star Jonathan Scott.
According to reports, Jonathan has been doing some heavy lifting, and a few DIY projects with Zooey- casually!
Deschanel and Scott met while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke along with their siblings in August, including Scott’s twin brother Drew and Deschanel’s sister and Bones star Emily Deschanel.
Lame construction jokes that Jonathan says to Zooey!
- Marble is a valuable building material and should not be taken for granite.
- I can cut a piece of wood in half just by looking at it. It’s true, I saw it with my own eyes.
- Went to the DIY shop the other week and asked in which section I could find tools, bricks and tiles. The chap said they were under Construction. I asked when they would be finished…
- Went to a party with a construction team the other week. They really raised the roof.