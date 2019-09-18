Zooey Deschanel And Property Brother Jonathan Scott Are Dating!

Zooey just announced her split with her husband and it appears that she is remodelling her love life with DIY TV star Jonathan Scott.

According to reports, Jonathan has been doing some heavy lifting, and a few DIY projects with Zooey- casually!

Deschanel and Scott met while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke along with their siblings in August, including Scott’s twin brother Drew and Deschanel’s sister and Bones star Emily Deschanel.

