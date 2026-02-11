❤️ Love Songs That Never Get Old

Love songs have a unique power. They can make your heart race, bring a tear to your eye, or instantly transport you to a moment in time. From passionate declarations to sweet confessions, the right love song can capture exactly how you feel, or how you wish you felt.

This week’s theme celebrates listener requests that represent the full spectrum of love. Whether it’s a tender ballad, a pop anthem, or a modern romantic hit, each of these songs has cemented its place in our hearts and playlists.

Here are the top picks for anyone looking to press play and feel all the feels.

1. “I Will Always Love You” – Whitney Houston (1992)

Originally written by Dolly Parton, Whitney’s powerhouse vocals on The Bodyguard soundtrack turned this song into a timeless love ballad. Her emotive delivery captures the longing and devotion that make love songs unforgettable.

2. “Everything I Do (I Do It for You)” – Bryan Adams (1991)

This iconic rock ballad from Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves dominated the charts. Its passionate lyrics and soaring chorus are perfect for declarations of undying love.

3. “This I Promise You” – NSYNC (2000)

Slow, tender, and incredibly earnest, this song is a perfect commitment anthem. It is a go-to for weddings, anniversaries, and quiet moments.

4. “Truly Madly Deeply” – Savage Garden (1997)

A sweet and dreamy pop ballad that captures the intensity and devotion of young love. Its soft rhythm and sincere lyrics have made it a classic.

5. “You’re Still the One” – Shania Twain (1998)

A crossover country-pop hit about lasting love. Shania’s playful yet heartfelt delivery helped it become one of her most beloved songs.

6. “You and Me” – Lifehouse (2005)

A stripped-down, intimate rock ballad. Its simple guitar and earnest vocals make it a favourite for weddings and quiet moments.

7. “I’m Yours” – Jason Mraz (2008)

A breezy, uplifting pop song about surrendering to love. Its playful acoustic sound makes it impossible not to smile along.

8. “Thinking Out Loud” – Ed Sheeran (2014)

Another Ed Sheeran favourite. Its jazzy, romantic vibe and heartfelt lyrics capture lifelong devotion perfectly.

9. “Love Story” – Taylor Swift (2008)

A modern fairy-tale song about forbidden love. Swift’s storytelling and catchy melody made this a defining track of her early career.

10. “Just the Way You Are” – Bruno Mars (2010)

A sweet and simple declaration of love. Bruno’s smooth vocals and sincere lyrics celebrate the beauty of unconditional admiration.

11. “All of Me” – John Legend (2013)

A piano-driven ballad dedicated to Legend’s wife. Its honest lyrics and tender delivery have made it a wedding and love song staple.