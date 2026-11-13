$1000 Minute: Friday, November 13th
Published November 13, 2026
By Charlie
- What Secret Agency did James Bond Work For?
MI6
- Finish this Dr. Suess Book Title; 'One Fish, Two Fish'...
Red Fish, Blue Fish
- How many turtles are there in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?
4
- On a telephone keypad, what number would you find the letter, U?
8
- Which type of tea is traditionally used to make London Fog?
Earl Grey
- Which colourful, often tropical pet bird is famous for its ability to mimic human speech?
Parrot
- Which type of spirit is the Caribbean particularly famous for producing?
Rum
- In ice hockey, what colour is the goalie crease?
Blue
- Punch Buggy is a popular car game traditionally played when spotting which car model?
Volkswagen Beetle
- Which Canadian city is famous for its smoked meat sandwiches?
Montreal
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Upcoming Concerts
Collier St United Church November 27
Collier St United Church November 28
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