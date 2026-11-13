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$1000 Minute: Friday, November 13th

$1,000 Minute
Published November 13, 2026
By Charlie
  1. What Secret Agency did James Bond Work For?
    MI6
  2. Finish this Dr. Suess Book Title; 'One Fish, Two Fish'...
    Red Fish, Blue Fish
  3. How many turtles are there in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?
    4
  4. On a telephone keypad, what number would you find the letter, U?
    8
  5. Which type of tea is traditionally used to make London Fog?
    Earl Grey
  6. Which colourful, often tropical pet bird is famous for its ability to mimic human speech?
    Parrot
  7. Which type of spirit is the Caribbean particularly famous for producing?
    Rum
  8. In ice hockey, what colour is the goalie crease?
    Blue

  9. Punch Buggy is a popular car game traditionally played when spotting which car model?
    Volkswagen Beetle
  10. Which Canadian city is famous for its smoked meat sandwiches?
    Montreal

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