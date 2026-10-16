$1000 Minute: Friday, October 17th
Published October 16, 2026
By Charlie
- How many green numbers are there on a standard American roulette wheel?
2 (0 &00)
- What s the name of the Las Vegas NHL team?
Golden Knights
- Which chocolate bar is famous for its bubbles inside the chocolate?
Aero
- What small decorative accessory is used to fasten the ends of a dress shirt at the wrist?
Cufflinks
- Who founded Facebook alongside several fellow Harvard students?
Mark Zuckerberg
- In the Super Mario video games, what power-up makes Mario invincible to enemies for a short time?
Super Star/Star
- Name a state of Matter?
(gas, Liquid or solid)
- What fruit is dried to make a prune?
Plum
- What does the Q in QR code stand for?
Quick
- Which board game features an operating-room patient named cavity Sam?
Operation
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement