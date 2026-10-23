$1000 Minute: Friday, October 23rd
Published October 23, 2026
By Charlie
- We all know what a QR code is, but what does QR stand for?
Quick Response
- What is the name of the friendly ghost in the classic cartoon?
Casper
- What colour is often associated with sadness?
Blue
- What French pastry consists of a long shell filled with cream or custard and topped with chocolate?
Eclaire
- What large bay gives Barrie much of its waterfront identity?
Kempenfelt
- What is the plural of “child”?
Children
- In Billiards, what name is given to the tool you strike the balls with?
A Cue Stick or Cue
- Which Canadian province is the only one completely surrounded by water?
Prince Edward Island
- Which horror antagonist terrorized victims on Elm Street?
Freddy Kruger
- True or False the Maple Leafs haven't won a cup in more then 60 years?
False (59)
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